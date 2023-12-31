100,000 Shares in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWNU remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37.

About Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

