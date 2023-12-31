102,347 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $375,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $671,689.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,823,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $375,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,145 shares in the company, valued at $23,642,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,221,145 shares of company stock worth $167,718,876. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.14. 3,076,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average is $132.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

