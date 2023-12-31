10,301 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.