11,798 Shares in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBLI. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 1.5 %

GBLI opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $436.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

