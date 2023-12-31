13,063 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,963,000 after purchasing an additional 150,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after buying an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after buying an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,278,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,683,000 after acquiring an additional 68,662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

