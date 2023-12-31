150,000 Shares in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,665,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth $372,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,356,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

