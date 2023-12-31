17,370 Shares in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Karat Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 61.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

KRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $190,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $520,838.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

