182 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $225.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,514. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.42 and a 52-week high of $226.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

