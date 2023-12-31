1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 913.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in 1st Source by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 301,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Price Performance

SRCE stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 49,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.87.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

