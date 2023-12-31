2,177,713 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,177,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,230,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,994,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,859 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,088,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 510,549 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JQUA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 454,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

