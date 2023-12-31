23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Sold by Liberty Street Advisors Inc.

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. 23andMe comprises approximately 18.8% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 22.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 25.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of ME stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,795. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million.

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $31,223.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,284,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,830.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 154,192 shares of company stock worth $132,991 over the last 90 days. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

23andMe Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

