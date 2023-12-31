2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 11,950,000 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,034,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio Stock Down 6.8 %

TSVT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,100. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSVT. Guggenheim cut 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

