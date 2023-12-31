3,000 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 47.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,422. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,104. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.