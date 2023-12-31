3,358 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SONY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.69. 302,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

