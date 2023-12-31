49,900 Shares in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Chenghe Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 318.7% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 587,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 447,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 1,537.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 125.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEA remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,312. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

