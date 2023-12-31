4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the November 30th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
FFNTF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.31.
About 4Front Ventures
