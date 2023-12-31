4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the November 30th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

FFNTF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

