537 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 165,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,917,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $347.19 and a 12-month high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.45 and a 200-day moving average of $408.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.