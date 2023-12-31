abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. 150,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,075. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

