abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

