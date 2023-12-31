ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

ACAD stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,267. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

