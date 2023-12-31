ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$43.33 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of C$28.56 and a twelve month high of C$44.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.29.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

