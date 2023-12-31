ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$43.33 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of C$28.56 and a twelve month high of C$44.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.29.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
