AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ADDLF stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.89. AddLife AB has a 52 week low of C$7.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.94.

Get AddLife AB (publ) alerts:

About AddLife AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for AddLife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AddLife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.