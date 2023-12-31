AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of ADDLF stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.89. AddLife AB has a 52 week low of C$7.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.94.
About AddLife AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AddLife AB (publ)
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for AddLife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AddLife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.