Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth about $46,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.36. 951,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

