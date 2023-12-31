AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get AerCap alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AER

AerCap Stock Down 0.8 %

AER opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AerCap has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $75.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.