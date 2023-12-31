AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 346,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,286. AGCO has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after acquiring an additional 601,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

