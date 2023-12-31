AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in December

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 336.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

AGF Management stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

