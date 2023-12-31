Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,669,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after buying an additional 226,908 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 360,203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

