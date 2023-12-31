Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.04. 807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.89. Airbus has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $156.70.
Airbus Company Profile
