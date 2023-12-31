Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 1,347,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRTF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

