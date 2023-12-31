Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.4% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ALB opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

