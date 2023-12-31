Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASTL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 568,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.53. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $546.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a boost from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASTL

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% during the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,608,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth about $7,952,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,294,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,941,000 after acquiring an additional 960,977 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.