AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 123.9% in December

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

AWF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 146,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.0209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 7.9%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

