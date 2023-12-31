Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 3,631,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

