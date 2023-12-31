Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.6 days.

Alsea Stock Up 0.5 %

Alsea stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Alsea has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.80.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

