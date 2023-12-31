AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,354,500 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 4,415,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on ATGFF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
AltaGas Price Performance
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
