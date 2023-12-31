AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,354,500 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 4,415,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATGFF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

AltaGas Price Performance

AltaGas Company Profile

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 31,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

