Altex Industries (ALTX) and Its Peers Critical Review

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Altex Industries to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Altex Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altex Industries
|-409.38%
|-11.14%
|-5.50%
|Altex Industries Competitors
|-5.90%
|14.08%
|8.99%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Altex Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altex Industries
|$30,000.00
|-$130,000.00
|-19.00
|Altex Industries Competitors
|$808.94 billion
|$1.70 billion
|20.90
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altex Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altex Industries
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Altex Industries Competitors
|1817
|10567
|15469
|525
|2.52
Altex Industries currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Altex Industries has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ rivals have a beta of -13.43, meaning that their average stock price is 1,443% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
51.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Altex Industries rivals beat Altex Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Altex Industries
Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
