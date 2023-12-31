Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %
ASPS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
