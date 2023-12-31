Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on AWCMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 4,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948. Alumina has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

