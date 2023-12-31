Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amarantus BioScience Stock Performance

Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

