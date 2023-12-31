American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 16,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,622. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

