American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.88. 1,584,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.59. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

