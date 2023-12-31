AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AMETEK by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.89. 560,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

