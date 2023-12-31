AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 535.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDFS

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.