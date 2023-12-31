AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 3.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $60,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $352.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.66 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

