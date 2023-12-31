AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.24% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $42,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $227.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.