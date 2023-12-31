AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 1,669 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 3.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.21% of Quanta Services worth $56,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

