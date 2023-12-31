AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 182 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $426.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.