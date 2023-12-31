AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

PD stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

