AMI Asset Management Corp Has $34.35 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,499 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 78,215 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $294.88 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.00 and a 200-day moving average of $251.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

