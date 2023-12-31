AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $52,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD opened at $94.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

